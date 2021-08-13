Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
13 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (August 12, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07863 0.08150 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08700 0.08663 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09663 0.08925 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10663 0.10675 0.22213 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12125 0.12175 0.28013 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15738 0.15500 0.33838 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.24288 0.22988 0.46088 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
