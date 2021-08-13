Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
13 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (August 12, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 163.65 163.60 163.28 162.97 162.60 162.25 161.93
EUR 192.18 192.19 191.94 191.67 191.35 191.14 190.87
GBP 227.00 226.93 226.52 226.08 225.58 225.17 224.72
===========================================================================
