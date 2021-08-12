3 employees killed, 2 injured in accidental explosion in POF's Wah factory: ISPR

Three employees have been killed and two others injured due to an accidental explosion in one of Pakistan Ordnance Factories' (POF) plants in Rawalpindi's Wah Cantt area on Thursday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR added that the explosion, sound of which was reportedly heard in far-away areas as well, was due to a "technical fault".

Early reports of the incident suggested that a loud blast occurred, shattering windows of nearby shops and homes.

Rescue services including medical response teams, the fire brigade and security officials have reached the site of the explosion, reported Aaj News.

Routes leading to the area of incident have been sealed, according to local security officials.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly