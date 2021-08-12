Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghaznavi missile

Pakistan conducted on Thursday the successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Ghaznavi, a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The flight test was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

"The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system." the ISPR said.

Pakistan successfully test fires Babur cruise missile with a range of 450km: ISPR

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling and execution of launch mission in the field by troops.

The ISPR statement further said that President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful flight test of Ghaznavi's surface to surface ballistic missile.

Earlier this year in March, Pakistan had conducted the successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometres.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating the various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system, ISPR said.