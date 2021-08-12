Heavy rains may trigger flash floods, landslides in urban areas: Met Office

Under the influence of strong monsoon currents, Pakistan is expected to receive heavy rain and thundershowers in many parts including urban areas from today (Thursday), predicted the Met Ofice.

The alert issued by the Met Office warned that rain-induced landslides, flash floods, and urban flooding are expected in upper parts of the country under the impact of this weather system, which will last till Sunday.

The alert stated that intermittent rain and thundershowers, along with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Gilgit-Baltistan between Thursday night (tonight) and August 15.

The Met Office stated that most areas of Punjab and Sindh including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, and Kalat would experience thundershowers and rain from August 15 to 17.

It warned that heavy rains across the country may generate flash floods in nullahs in Shangla, Buner, Batgtaram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Narowal on Saturday and Sunday.

It also predicted hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan on Sunday and Monday under the impact of monsoon currents.

Moreover, the PMD warned of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Peshawar during the forecast period, and predicted rain-induced landslides in "vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

The alerts said that all relevant authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.