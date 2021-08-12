ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
GGL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 154.37 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.63%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (3.31%)
UNITY 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.01%)
BR30 25,787 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,377 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0%)
KSE30 18,964 Increased By ▲ 37.91 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
CBOT wheat neutral in $7.19-1/2 to $7.32 range

  • The contract failed to break a resistance at $7.32 again
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT September wheat looks neutral in a narrow range of $7.19-1/2 to $7.32 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $7.32 again. The failure increase the chance of a drop towards $7.06-3/4. However, such a target will only be confirmed when wheat breaks $7.19-1/2.

A break above $7.32 could signal a continuation of the wave (c) towards $7.48. On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a similar resistance at $7.30.

Palm oil rises over 1pc tracking soyoil, improving exports

The failure did not trigger a deep fall, as wheat managed to close on Wednesday around $7.30. This is an optimistic signal to bulls.

Strategically, a rise above $7.33 could confirm a break above $7.30 and a target of $7.67-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

