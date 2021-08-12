CBOT wheat neutral in $7.19-1/2 to $7.32 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT September wheat looks neutral in a narrow range of $7.19-1/2 to $7.32 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $7.32 again. The failure increase the chance of a drop towards $7.06-3/4. However, such a target will only be confirmed when wheat breaks $7.19-1/2.

A break above $7.32 could signal a continuation of the wave (c) towards $7.48. On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a similar resistance at $7.30.

The failure did not trigger a deep fall, as wheat managed to close on Wednesday around $7.30. This is an optimistic signal to bulls.

Strategically, a rise above $7.33 could confirm a break above $7.30 and a target of $7.67-1/2.

