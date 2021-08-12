ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.44%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 154.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.52%)
PACE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (3.32%)
UNITY 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,116 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)
BR30 25,770 Increased By ▲ 176.94 (0.69%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,966 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zurich Insurance H1 operating profit leaps 60% as COVID impact wanes

  • Property and casualty premiums grew 12% on a like-for-like basis, with strong growth in both commercial insurance and retail business, it said
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

ZURICH: Zurich Insurance Group's first-half business operating profit jumped 60% to $2.71 billion as strong underlying earnings and a reduced impact from COVID-19 more than compensated for higher losses from extreme weather events, it said on Thursday.

The market had expected first-half business operating profit of $2.52 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Chief Executive Mario Greco had told Reuters in June that Europe's fifth-largest insurer expected a "strong rebound" in profits in 2021.

Zurich Insurance to drop out of Nord Stream 2 project

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 86% to $2.19 billion thanks to the operating profit boost and higher levels of realised capital gains.

Its Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 206% showed strong capitalisation, it said, adding it remained on track to achieve 2022 targets.

"We achieved outstanding results in the first six months of 2021 with profits back to the levels of 2019, when we reported our best first half in a decade. This is a remarkable achievement considering the elevated natural catastrophe losses in the period and the ongoing public health crisis," Greco said in a statement.

It took a $73 million hit to operating profit from COVID-19, down from $686 million in the first half of 2020.

Higher mortality-related claims in life insurance offset a net favourable impact in property and casualty, where reduced claims frequency associated with COVID-19 restrictions more than compensated for COVID-19 related claims, it said.

Property and casualty premiums grew 12% on a like-for-like basis, with strong growth in both commercial insurance and retail business, it said.

It saw "significant rate increases" in commercial business across all regions, "with these trends expected to continue through the second half of the year".

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance H1 operating profit leaps 60% as COVID impact wanes

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters