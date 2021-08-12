ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
SOEs: Tarin tells FD to give updated analysis to Cabinet

Recorder Report 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin Wednesday directed the Finance Division to present an updated analysis of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) up to June 2020 before the Cabinet along with suggestions for a way forward and to form a team of professionals with relevant experience to review the performance of the SOEs against the set benchmarks on monthly and quarterly basis.

The minister was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs).

The secretary Finance Division briefed the Committee on the performance of the SOEs over the years.

A comparative analysis was presented from fiscal year 2013-14 to fiscal year 2018-19.

The Finance Ministry stated that the Committee noted that the government’s broad-based reform process including timely completion of the SOEs Board of Directors and appointments at managerial positions along with strict fiscal discipline has significantly improved the performance of the SOEs resulting in reduction of aggregate losses from Rs286 billion in 2017-18 to Rs143 billion in 2018-19.

These SOEs have even registered marginal profit of Rs31 billion during fiscal year 2018-19, excluding the National Highways Authority (NHA).

The secretary finance further updated the forum that the Finance Division is in the process of finalisation of the SOEs Report for the fiscal year 2020, which shall be finalised by end September 2021.

The CCoSOEs acknowledged the valuable contribution of the concerned ministries/divisions particularly Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Ishrat Hussain on categorisation of the SOEs through triage and drawing up holistic proposals for restructuring and strengthening its operations after robust engagement and consultation with all the relevant stakeholders.

The finance minister directed the Finance Division to present an updated analysis of the SOEs up to fiscal year June 2020 before the Cabinet along with suggestions for a way forward and to form a team of professionals with relevant experience to review the performance of the SOEs against the set benchmarks on monthly and quarterly basis.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, federal secretary finance, federal secretary power and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Finance Division cabinet committee finance ministry National Highways Authority Dr Ishrat Hussain Muhammad Mian Soomro Shaukat Tarin

