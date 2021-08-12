AGP unearths irregularities of Rs47m in accounts of Senate Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has unearthed irregularities of almost Rs47 million in the accounts of the Senate Secretariat including unlawful appointments, irregular procurements, non-adjustment of advances, and recoveries.

In its report of audit year 2020-21 that covers financial year 2019-20, the AGP has unearthed that procurement-related irregularities committed by the Senate Secretariat caused the national exchequer a loss of Rs22 million, while the national kitty lost almost Rs25 million under the head of recoveries.

The AGP report unearthed that the Senate Secretariat appointed advisors, consultants and coordinators, during the years 2018-20, without following the guidelines issued by the Establishment Division. No record regarding advertisement, concept clearance and selection process regarding these appointments was produced by the Senate Secretariat. The audit recommended inquiry to fix responsibility in the matter.

The details of these appointments revealed in the AGP audit report suggest; Muhammad Hanif was hired by the Senate Secretariat on a monthly package of Rs230,000 for one year, Nouman Khan on a monthly package of Rs175,000 for one year, Iqbal Khan Mohmand on a monthly package of Rs173,000 for one year, Bushra Ali on Rs135,000 for six months, Arif Khan on Rs120,000 for one year, and Jawad Ahmed was hired on a monthly package of Rs45,000 for one year.

All these appointments were approved by Sadiq Sanjrani, the incumbent chairman Senate.

The audit further revealed that the Senate Secretariat made non-adjustment of advances of Rs25 million in violations of treasury rules and recommended submission of adjustment accounts of advances.

The AGP report stated that the Senate Secretariat incurred a massive expenditure of Rs13.55 million on purchase of carpets for the Senate Hall, galleries and SIS Booths from Venus Kaplan (Private) Limited in district Haripur in the year 2019-20.

The audit observed that this procurement was made in serious violation of rules—without calling open tenders through advertisement, while flouting the PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules, and recommended fixing responsibility for the lapse.

The AGP also pointed out in its audit report that the Senate Secretariat procured stationery items worth Rs8.5 million at higher rates.

According to the report, the Senate Secretariat incurred an expenditure of Rs8,506,185 on procurement of stationery items from Rayyan Enterprises, Islamabad.

The audit observed that the stationery items were not purchased from the lowest bidder. Instead, the items were purchased from other bidder that quoted higher rates.

Audit is of the view that purchase of the stationery items Rs1,949,489 higher than the lowest bid is a violation of the PPRA rules.

The audit revealed that no record regarding this purchase was provided by the Senate Secretariat till finalisation of the audit report.

The audit recommended fixing of responsibility in this matter.

The AGP report also states that the Senate Secretariat did not dispose of 21 redundant vehicles as required under the law, which were depreciating resulting in salvage value.

“Audit is of the view that the government was deprived of its potential receipts which could have been realised by auction of the vehicles,” the report notes.

Audit recommends early disposal of these off-road vehicles.

