400MW solar-wind plant for industry on the cards

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that his department, Engro Energy Limited and a group of Karachi-based industrialists would soon ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a 400-megawatt solar-wind electricity generation power house to provide low-cost and uninterrupted power to the industrial units in Sindh, especially Karachi.

In a statement, he said that the Sindh government would provide land at Jhimpir for the proposed power plant that would initially produce 50MW electricity in the first phase, and later its capacity will be increased to 400MW.

He said that Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) will install a grid and transmission line to supply uninterrupted power to Karachi’s industries from this power plant. He said that the legal matters with regard to the MoU were decided in a meeting held Wednesday in the Sindh Energy Department, adding work on the project will start soon after the signing of the MoU.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021