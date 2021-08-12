Avian conservation: UVAS holds virtual seminar

LAHORE: The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the University of Padjadjaran, Bandung, Indonesia and University of Lucknow, India organized an International virtual seminar on “Avian Conservation: Issues and Options”.

Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan in his welcome address highlighted that many bird populations are currently declining worldwide with 1200 species facing extinction in the next epoch. “Such webinars are the need of the hour,” he added.

Professor of Zoology from University of Lucknow Prof Dr Amita Kanaujia delivered a lecture on the conservation of vultures in Uttar Pradesh India. Dr Asep Anang, an Associate Professor from Faculty of Animal Husbandry, Universitas Padjadjaran, Indonesia, delivered a lecture on planning avian breeding programs. Dr Amita and Dr Asep also spoke about the state and conservation of different avian species.

