Aug 12, 2021
Pakistan

Probe into Dasu incident: Wapda chief discusses progress with Chinese envoy

Mushtaq Ghumman 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen Muzzammil Hussain (Retd) Wednesday called on Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and discussed progress in the investigation of the Dasu incident in which nine Chinese were killed.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the resumption of construction work and security arrangements for the safety of Chinese nationals in the country area were discussed in detail.

A Chinese investigation team also visited Pakistan and the site of the incident as part of its probe and reportedly expressed no confidence in the security arrangements. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and top security agency officials also visited China and assured the Chinese leadership that in future all security related measures will be taken to protect Chinese citizens working on different projects.

The Chinese Ambassador, who has recently held several high-level meetings including with the Army Chief and Interior Minister, said that the Chinese Government is thankful to Government of Pakistan for the provision of facilities and the required security.

The government, sources said, has almost finalized the inquiry of Dasu incident and will make it public soon.

Meanwhile, Wapda Chairman assured the Chinese Ambassador to provide a safe and more secure environment in the project area for the safety of Chinese workers. He said that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on Wapda projects.

In June this year, in a letter to Prime Minster, Imran Khan, Chairman Wapda, whose appointment, according to the Auditor General of Pakistan, was illegal, stated that he will be completing his tenure on August 24, 2021 and hence deemed it appropriate to request for timely initiation of process for selection of his successor.

Chairman Wapda requested the Prime Minister to pick a person for this responsibility with highest sense of integrity and commitment and one who believes in the critical role of Wapda as a binding force for the integration of “our Federation and its diverse people.”

The sources said, Ministry of Water Resources has completed its homework on the appointment of new Chairman and two members and will soon submit a summary to the Cabinet for its approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Probe into Dasu incident: Wapda chief discusses progress with Chinese envoy

