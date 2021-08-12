The PM in Karachi

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM’s focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The news report has quoted the Planning Minister, Asad Umar, as saying “The Prime Minister said the early completion of federal government projects in Karachi and early launch of newly-announced works, were among government’s key priorities. At the moment, Prime Minister’s concern and attention is on Karachi city, as the Metropolitan City has a unique importance for being the economic hub and financial capital of Pakistan.”

It is quite clear that PTI despite its historic performance in Karachi in the 2018 general elections has failed to preserve and protect its popularity owing to a variety of facts. Inducting numerous MNAs and technocrats hailing from Karachi into the Cabinet and other top government bodies is no answer to the plethora of issues facing this city of teeming millions. The party, therefore, requires to work harder to brighten its electoral prospects in this city.

Misbah Nazir (Karachi)

