ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rebounds after White House says not calling for US output hike

Reuters 12 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Oil gained Wednesday, changing course after the Biden administration said it would not call on US producers to increase crude output, and that efforts to increase OPEC production were a longer-range plan.

The market was also bolstered by a government report showing US crude supplies fell last week, shifting the spotlight away from production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Brent crude is up about 35% this year, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after the global benchmark oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in four months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand.

Brent was up 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $71.13 a barrel by 1:09 p.m. ET (1509 GMT), following a 2.3% rally on Tuesday. Earlier in the session it had dipped to a low of $69.07 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $68.94, after a 2.7% jump on Tuesday.

Prices fell early in the session after the White House said in a statement that the Biden administration had urged OPEC and its partners to boost production.

The market reversed course after the White House later said its outreach to OPEC members and its oil-producing allies are ongoing and aimed at long-term engagement, not necessarily an immediate response.

The administration added that it had not called upon US producers to ramp up production, which led the market to turn higher, said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

OPEC+, consisting of the cartel and allies like Russia, agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day a month starting in August until the rest of their output cuts are phased out.

The producers have been gradually easing a record cut of 10 million bpd, about 10% of world demand, made in 2020 as oil use recovers from the pandemic-induced slump. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that US job growth and increasing mobility had boosted gasoline consumption so far this year.

On Wednesday, EIA data showed crude oil stockpiles fell last week, while gasoline inventories dipped to their lowest level since November. Overall, crude inventories have been on the decline for several weeks due to increased demand.

US fuel consumption, as measured by product supplied, fell in the most recent week, but over the last four weeks, sits at 20.6 million bpd, roughly in line with 2019 levels.

Analysts said if fuel demand starts to decline as a result of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, it would be negative for energy prices.

“We did see a fairly decent setback in overall product demand. That’s the point in today’s report that could cause the most concern considering the backdrop of the Delta variant and overall uncertainty,” said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

Coronavirus OPEC Oil coronavirus infections oil price Phil Flynn US crude supplies

Oil rebounds after White House says not calling for US output hike

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with WB

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

PC Board takes up issues related to NPPMCL, JCC and Slic

Bogus refunds: Alvi tells FBR to expedite action against errant officers

PDM rejects govt’s ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms

Non-commercial cargo

‘CRB’ to be set up for revival of cos, distressed entities: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.