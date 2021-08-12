IHC dedicates Independence Day to martyrs of Quetta, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to dedicate this year’s Independence Day to the martyrs of Quetta and Islamabad.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah stated this in a message on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day issued on Wednesday.

He added that their sacrifices cannot be allowed to be forgotten nor to go in vain.

He remarked that the lawyers across the country have strived throughout its history to ensure independence of the judiciary, supremacy of the Constitution and upholding the rule of law.

He added that in their pursuit to make Pakistan a bastion of peace, prosperity and rule of law, many have rendered great sacrifices.

“The martyrs and injured lawyers of the terrorist attacks of August 8, 2016 in Quetta, Balochistan and at the District Courts of Islamabad in March 2014 are symbols of resistance against forces of tyranny and darkness and testament of the commitment and resolve of the legal fraternity to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law,” maintained Justice Minallah.

In this connection, the IHC chief justice has invited President Balochistan High Court Bar Association Muhammad Asif Raki, Member Pakistan Bar Council from Balochistan Muneer Kakar, and President Balochistan Bar Iqbal Kasi as special guests and they would hoist the national flag along with three senior members of the Islamabad District Bar namely, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Ishtiaq Raja, and Qazi Rafiuddin Babar at the IHC building on 14 August.

He stated, “On this Independence Day, we resolve to strive for attaining public confidence in the administration of justice. We resolve that we shall endeavor to attain this confidence through demonstrably upholding the Constitution, independence of judiciary, impartial, responsive and fair dispensation of justice, expeditious disposal of cases and clearance of the backlog that has gathered since decades.”

“This resolution is stated with the expectations that we would be held accountable on the next Independence Day, ie, 14th of August 2022,” the IHC chief justice expressed his resolve.

He further said: “As the judicial branch of the state, we need to ask ourselves on this auspicious occasion of Independence Day whether the state has fulfilled its constitutional duty of ensuring inexpensive and expeditious justice to its citizens.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021