ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC dedicates Independence Day to martyrs of Quetta, Islamabad

Terence J Sigamony 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to dedicate this year’s Independence Day to the martyrs of Quetta and Islamabad.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah stated this in a message on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day issued on Wednesday.

He added that their sacrifices cannot be allowed to be forgotten nor to go in vain.

He remarked that the lawyers across the country have strived throughout its history to ensure independence of the judiciary, supremacy of the Constitution and upholding the rule of law.

He added that in their pursuit to make Pakistan a bastion of peace, prosperity and rule of law, many have rendered great sacrifices.

“The martyrs and injured lawyers of the terrorist attacks of August 8, 2016 in Quetta, Balochistan and at the District Courts of Islamabad in March 2014 are symbols of resistance against forces of tyranny and darkness and testament of the commitment and resolve of the legal fraternity to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law,” maintained Justice Minallah.

In this connection, the IHC chief justice has invited President Balochistan High Court Bar Association Muhammad Asif Raki, Member Pakistan Bar Council from Balochistan Muneer Kakar, and President Balochistan Bar Iqbal Kasi as special guests and they would hoist the national flag along with three senior members of the Islamabad District Bar namely, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Ishtiaq Raja, and Qazi Rafiuddin Babar at the IHC building on 14 August.

He stated, “On this Independence Day, we resolve to strive for attaining public confidence in the administration of justice. We resolve that we shall endeavor to attain this confidence through demonstrably upholding the Constitution, independence of judiciary, impartial, responsive and fair dispensation of justice, expeditious disposal of cases and clearance of the backlog that has gathered since decades.”

“This resolution is stated with the expectations that we would be held accountable on the next Independence Day, ie, 14th of August 2022,” the IHC chief justice expressed his resolve.

He further said: “As the judicial branch of the state, we need to ask ourselves on this auspicious occasion of Independence Day whether the state has fulfilled its constitutional duty of ensuring inexpensive and expeditious justice to its citizens.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court Independence Day Justice Athar Minallah Balochistan High Court

IHC dedicates Independence Day to martyrs of Quetta, Islamabad

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with WB

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

PC Board takes up issues related to NPPMCL, JCC and Slic

Bogus refunds: Alvi tells FBR to expedite action against errant officers

PDM rejects govt’s ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms

Non-commercial cargo

‘CRB’ to be set up for revival of cos, distressed entities: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.