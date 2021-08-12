ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
Pakistan

Rashid warns about serious threats of terrorism

Fazal Sher 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Wednesday said that there are serious threats of terrorism inside the country; therefore, we need to stand united to foil the nefarious designs of those elements who were trying to destabilise Pakistan.

The minister, while talking to reporters outside the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that Pakistan is going to play an important role in world politics as well as Central Asia due to which India, the NDS, and Israel are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan, but we will foil their nefarious designs.

Keeping in view the overall regional situation, next six months are very important for Pakistan, he said.

To a question about Afghanistan, he said that it was up to Afghans to decide about their future and we have nothing to do with the politics in Afghanistan.

He said that stability in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

“There is no influx of refugees through border and the situation is under control at the border,” he said.

He said that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used against any other country and also not allow any other country to use its soil against Pakistan.

Rasheed said that the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman crossing has reopened for pedestrians and trade activities.

As many as 98 percent of Pak-Afghan border and 48 percent of Pak-Iran border has been fenced to prevent illegal entry into Pakistan, he further said, adding that Pakistani forces are on high alert at the border.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years term no matter what cards are played by the opposition parties.

“What you (the opposition) want to do, do it, Imran Khan will complete its five year,” he asked opposition.

He said that the opposition are allowed to hold their activities within the ambit of the law and constitution. Rasheed told the opposition that international politics is going to happen in this region; therefore, there is no room for domestic politics.

To a question about Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that his party was ready for toppling the PTI governments in Punjab and the Centre democratically, through no-confidence moves, he said that Bilawal is running on “no confidence,” since the day he was born.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting, he said that they should hold their meetings.

The minister said that passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was cancelled on February 16 and further he does not know about court decision.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif did not file a request to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), he said.

The minister said that he has requested the NCOC chief, Asad Umar, to change business timing reimposed to control spread of forth wave of coronavirus.

Closing of businesses on Saturday and Sunday is not acceptable for us; therefore, businesses activities be remained closed on Friday and Saturday, he said.

The minister said that cases of Covid-19 are increasing in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi; therefore, all citizens need to strictly follow standard operating procedure (SOPs).

About issuance of arms license, he said that a license will be issued as per rule and regulations.

Everyone wants license for a Kalashnikov rifle but till he remains interior minister license of Kalashnikov will be given on merit, he said.

He said that the government has taken strict security measure to ensure law and order situation during Muharram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rashid warns about serious threats of terrorism

