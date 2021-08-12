‘Kisan Card’ launched, CM vows to empower farmers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI-led government has given new identity and empowerment to South Punjab adding that a Secretariat will also be established in Bahawalpur.

Addressing the ceremony to launch the ‘Kisan Card’ at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the CM said the PTI government is fulfilling its promises made with the people and assured that the South Punjab Secretariat will be established soon in Bahawalpur. The government has allocated a 35 percent budget for South Punjab while ring fencing Rs190 billion and a separate annual development plan has also been devised for the southern districts, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021