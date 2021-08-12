Motiwala appreciates announcement by Chaman DC

KARACHI: Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), appreciated the recent announcement made by DC Chaman, Capt Jumadad Khan Mandokhel, directing border management personnel to extend the pedestrian and trade movement timings that has led Taliban to open Chaman-Spin Boldak corridor for regular movement.

CNIC and Tazkeera holders can now cross the border without visa to enter Pakistan during the new timings (8:00 am to 4:00 pm) until further notice.

In the recent series of meetings held by PAJCCI, different stakeholders committed to fully support the initiatives to facilitate the trade between two neighboring countries without compromising security. Government of Pakistan is making all efforts via its security, trade and bilateral agencies to provide full support to Pakistan-Afghanistan trade at all borders.

Capt Jumadad Khan has also attended PAJCCI’s Stakeholders Meetings recently held in Chaman and had assured business community of both sides that Government of Pakistan will extend all the support and specifically his office will be actively involved in ensuring that immediate supportive actions will be taken when required despite current unstable conditions of Afghanistan.

PAJCCI has reiterated that it will undertake all steps to resolve issues and represent business community at every forum to further improve border conditions for trade and people to people contact.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021