12 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 11, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
444,793,910 226,324,429 17,784,082,368 8,156,821,728
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,087,944,160 (1,138,809,125) (50,864,964)
Local Individuals 14,865,882,486 (14,930,397,312) (64,514,826)
Local Corporates 5,630,695,784 (5,515,315,993) 115,379,790
===============================================================================
