KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 11, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 444,793,910 226,324,429 17,784,082,368 8,156,821,728 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,087,944,160 (1,138,809,125) (50,864,964) Local Individuals 14,865,882,486 (14,930,397,312) (64,514,826) Local Corporates 5,630,695,784 (5,515,315,993) 115,379,790 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021