Recorder Report 12 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Nimir Resins Limited ###         09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #        10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                 16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited          13-08-2021   19-08-2021    1486% R        11-08-2021
Nestle P akistan Limited         13-08-2021   20-08-2021    1150% (i)      11-08-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited                  16-08-2021   22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited       16-08-2021   23-08-2021    37.50% R***    12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     17-08-2021   23-08-2021    260% (i)       13-08-2021
A llied B ank L imited #         20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Husein S ugar Mills L imited #   24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                 27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Limited#   23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                 28-08-2021
Highnoon L aboratories Limited#  23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.#   25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
United B ank L imited            28-08-2021   03-09-2021    40% (ii)       26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                      30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Panther Tyres Limited            09-09-2021   15-09-2021    20% (F), 20%B  07-09-2021    15-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      10-09-2021   16-09-2021    15% (i)        08-09-2021
Habib Bank Limited               12-09-2021   18-09-2021    17.50% (ii)    09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited        14-09-2021   20-09-2021    40% (ii)       10-09-2021
C olgate-P almolive (Pakistan)
Limited                          15-09-2021   21-09-2021    240%(F),15%B   13-09-2021    21-09-2021
Century P aper & Board
Mills Limited                    17-09-2021   23-09-2021    15%(F),15%B    15-09-2021    23-09-2021
A rif Habib L imited             18-09-2021   25-09-2021    100%(F),10%B   16-09-2021    25-09-2021
L ucky C ement Limited           14-09-2021   28-09-2021    NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited     21-09-2021   28-09-2021    120% (F)       17-09-2021    28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021    26% (ii)       20-09-2021
ICI P akistan L imited           23-09-2021   29-09-2021    200% (F)       21-09-2021    29-09-2021
MCB-A rif Habib Savings &
Investments Limited              19-10-2021   26-10-2021    27.5% (F)      15-10-2021    26-10-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

