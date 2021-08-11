Life & Style
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
The chronic illness affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physican and cognitive decline.
11 Aug 2021
Emmy Award-winner Christina Applegate has announced that she has multiple sclerosis, describing her diagnosis as a “tough road.”
The 49-year-old actor known for her roles in Married... with Children and Dead to Me, said in a tweet late Monday that she was diagnosed “a few months ago.”
“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” wrote Applegate. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.” She added in a later post: “Now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”
