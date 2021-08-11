ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Jennifer Aniston is not afraid of cutting ties with unvaccinated friends

The Friends actor revealed she had already "lost a few people" who won't share whether they've been vaccinated.
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

Actor Jennifer Aniston is defending her decision to drop friends and acquaintances who won't say if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 after questions on social media about the move.

The Friends and The Morning Show star said in an InStyle magazine interview published last week that there was still a "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts."

She added that she had unfortunately "lost a few people" from her weekly routine who would not disclose if they have been vaccinated.

She was challenged by some followers on Instagram, including Robyn Law, author of weight-loss book The Body Plan, who asked why Aniston was worried about being around unvaccinated people when she has been vaccinated.

Aniston responded on her account.

"Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk," wrote Aniston.

"THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here," she added.

Aniston, who has 37.7 million followers on Instagram, rose to fame as Rachel Green in U.S. television sitcom "Friends" from 1994 to 2004. It followed a group of six New Yorkers in their 20s and 30s.

