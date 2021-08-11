APNS, PBA, others reject govt's 'unconstitutional' PMDA proposal

Representatives of media organisations have rejected the government's proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), terming the concept unconstitutional and draconian law against the freedom of the press and expression, and a step towards imposing state control to regulate all segments of media.

The All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Council of Press Editors, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors in a joint statement objected to the proposed PMDA.

The stakeholders have said that it is an attempt to tighten the federal government's control over the media from one platform and ignores the fact that print, electronic and social media are separate entities each with their own defined features.

The representatives have called on the joint meeting of the Senate and National Assembly to reject the proposal.