Markets
Hong Kong stocks close higher
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 percent, or 54.54 points, to 26,660.16
11 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rose Wednesday for a third straight day, helped by bargain-buyers after a recent sell-off, while investors were keeping an eye on the release of key US inflation data.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 percent, or 54.54 points, to 26,660.16.
Hong Kong stocks bounce after hefty losses
The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.69 points, to 3,532.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked 0.13 percent, or 3.21 points, up 2,487.00.
