Dutch bank ABN Amro's Q2 net profit beats as economy recovers

AMSTERDAM: Dutch bank ABN Amro reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected net profit of 393 million euros ($460.48 million)for the second quarter, as economic recovery helped reduce provisions for bad loans.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted an average net profit of 266 million euros for the April-June period, following a loss of 5 million over the corresponding period a year ago.

