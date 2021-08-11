PSX little changed: BRIndex100 inches up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed in green zone following buying in certain sectors at the fag end.

BRIndex100 gained 11.5 points or 0.23 percent to close at 5,091.34 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,112.94 points and intraday low of 5,040.36 points. Total volumes stood at 322.891 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 150.88 points or 0.6 percent to close at 25,304.26 points with total daily turnover of 215.609 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index inched up by 11.86 points or 0.03 percent and closed at 47,135.48 points. Daily trading increased to 370.038 million shares as compared to 337.298 million shares traded on Monday.

Foreign investors remained net buyers of shares worth $548,904. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 6 billion to Rs 8.279 trillion. Out of total 475 active scrips, 228 closed in negative and 224 in positive while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 42.930 million shares and gained Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 3.45 followed by Telecard Limited that increased by Rs 0.98 to close at Rs 17.41 with 29.441 million shares. Premium Textile and Allawasaya Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 29.00 and Rs 25.59 respectively to close at Rs 439.00 and Rs 366.84 while Colgate Palmolive and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 114.07 and Rs 53.80 respectively to close at Rs 2685.93 and Rs 876.20.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 16.88 points or 0.17 percent to close at 9,776.04 points with total turnover of 4.432 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 29.93 points or 0.42 percent to close at 7,093.21 points with 14.166 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 14.97 points or 0.16 percent to close at 9,404.77 points with 14.051 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 42.86 points or 0.78 percent to close at 5,453.38 points with 10.692 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,948.59 points, down 1.58 points or 0.04 percent with 12.841 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 25.87 points or 0.58 percent to close at 4,513.53 points with 121.877 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded rangebound with an oscillation between negative 195 points and positive 149 points, and closing the session up 11 points.

Activity remained tilted towards Technology sector, which helped the Index put an increment and in volume terms led the index. Most of the volume went to WTL, however, NETSOL, TRG and AVN contributed to an uptick in Index.

On a net basis, Cement, Textile, Pharma and Steel traded in the positive region, whereas E&P, Banks generally contributed to the negative side of the Index.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Power (down 23 points), Banks (down 16 points), Cement (up 30 points), Food (up 16 points) and Pharma (up 11 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include LUCK (up 22 points), ENGRO (up 15 points), FCEPL (up 14 points), TRG (up 12 points) and UNITY (up 11 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include MCB (down 18 points), COLG (down 17 points), HUBC (down 16 points), DAWH (down 14 points) and SYS (down 11 points).

