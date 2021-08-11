ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Privatisation: SLIC delisting from approved list of entities to be approved today

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 11 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) Board, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (today), will approve delisting of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) from the ongoing privatisation programme-approved list of entities, sources close to Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said, Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) in its meeting held on September18, 2019 approved the divestment of up to 20% of GoP shares in State Life Insurance Corporation through Initial Public Offering (IPO). The decision was ratified by the Federal Cabinet in a meeting held on October 1, 2019.

According to sources, pursuant to CCoP decision, Privatisation Commission approached Ministry of Commerce multiple times to complete the pre-requisite actions regarding "Corporatization of SLIC" through the legislative process to enable PC to proceed further.

The matter was also pursued at the level of Minister for Privatisation requesting the Advisor to the PM on Commerce for his personal intervention and support for expediting the long-awaited corporatization process of SLIC. However, despite repeated follow-ups, no progress has been achieved so far.

According to sources, President of Pakistan had promulgated the SLIC (Re-Organization and Conversion) Ordinance 2016, on April 06, 2016, for re-organisation and conversion of SLIC (a statutory corporation) into a public limited company, i.e., State Life Insurance Company Limited. The Ordinance was presented to the Parliament as SLIC (Re-Organisation and Conversion) Bill 2016, and was passed by the National Assembly on May 11, 2016. However, the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce proposed a few amendments to be incorporated in the Bill which could not be finalised. Presently, the proposed legislation relating to the corporatization of SLIC stands lapsed and the process has to be reinitiated by Ministry of Commerce.

The sources maintained that the Privatisation Commission maintains that it is unable to process the transaction unless corporatization is completed by the Ministry concerned. Therefore, after internal deliberations, PC has proposed to de-list the SLIC from the on-going privatisation programme, pending finalization/ approval of the Bill by the Parliament.

However, once the needed action is completed, the proposed divestment of shares of SLIC would be resubmitted to the CCoP for approval. The sources said the recommendations of PC Board will be submitted to the CCoP for approval and subsequently for ratification of the Federal Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Cabinet Privatisation Commission State Life Insurance Corporation Minister on Commerce

Privatisation: SLIC delisting from approved list of entities to be approved today

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

RLNG-based power plant: KE, PLL sign GSA

$2.7bn remittances arrive in July

PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp

Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict

Supplies from Fata, Pata to taxable areas: FBR to set up 'IREN' checkposts for surveillance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters