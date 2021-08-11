ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
Yong made new ADB country director for Pakistan

Recorder Report 11 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Yong Ye as its new country director for Pakistan, effective immediately.

Ye will lead the ADB's operations in Pakistan and manage its Pakistan Resident Mission in Islamabad.

Ye will also oversee the implementation of the ADB's new country partnership strategy, 2021-2025, which focuses on improving economic management, building resilience, and boosting competitiveness and private sector development.

"For more than 50 years, ADB has been a steadfast partner of Pakistan, helping to reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

"With an in-depth understanding of the economic and cultural environment in Pakistan, strong strategic leadership skills, and the ability to manage complex sovereign and private sector projects effectively, Mr. Ye brings invaluable skills as ADB's Country Director for Pakistan."

"I am pleased to lead ADB's efforts in Pakistan and I look forward to working closely with the government and other development partners to help Pakistan overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, restore economic growth, enhance people's well-being, and achieve its development goals," Ye said.

Ye has more than 27 years of professional experience in international development finance and government.

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

A national of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Ye worked as Section Chief at the PRC's Ministry of Finance before joining the ADB in 2000.

He held a series of increasingly senior positions at the ADB, including in the Central and West Asia Urban and Water Operations Division and in the Budget, Personnel, and Management Systems Department.

Ye has been director of the Central and West Asia Urban and Water Operations Division since 2016.

Ye holds a doctorate in environmental economics, a master's degree in economics, and a bachelor's degree in physics from Tsinghua University in the PRC.

He succeeds Xiaohong Yang, who was recently appointed Chief Thematic Officer in the ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department.

