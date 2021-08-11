Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority: Over 1,500 projects to be completed by Dec: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor and Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that more than 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed by the end of this year through which clean drinking water would be provided to more than seven million people of province daily.

He was addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Punjab Aab-e-pak Authority projects was held at Governor Annexi on Tuesday. Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and members of National and Provincial Assemblies were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Sarwar has laid the foundation stone of 116 projects of Punjab Ab-e-Pak Authority for Rawalpindi Division which will cost more than 270 million rupees. He made it clear that no one will be allowed to take or give commission of even a single penny in Aab-e-pak Authority.

He said that besides completion of 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to provide clean drinking water to more than seven million people, similar number of people would provided clean drinking water with contribution of NGOs.

Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also appreciated the projects of Punjab Aab e Pak Authority and he would suggest the government to hand over sewerage system to Aab e Pak Authority as well along with the task of providing clean drinking water as it would also fix it. He said that filtration plants will be installed in the constituencies without any political discrimination.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that the people of Rawalpindi are grateful to Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his team of Aab-e-Pak Authority for providing clean water in their area.