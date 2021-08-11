ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority: Over 1,500 projects to be completed by Dec: Sarwar

INP 11 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor and Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that more than 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed by the end of this year through which clean drinking water would be provided to more than seven million people of province daily.

He was addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Punjab Aab-e-pak Authority projects was held at Governor Annexi on Tuesday. Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and members of National and Provincial Assemblies were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Sarwar has laid the foundation stone of 116 projects of Punjab Ab-e-Pak Authority for Rawalpindi Division which will cost more than 270 million rupees. He made it clear that no one will be allowed to take or give commission of even a single penny in Aab-e-pak Authority.

He said that besides completion of 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to provide clean drinking water to more than seven million people, similar number of people would provided clean drinking water with contribution of NGOs.

Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also appreciated the projects of Punjab Aab e Pak Authority and he would suggest the government to hand over sewerage system to Aab e Pak Authority as well along with the task of providing clean drinking water as it would also fix it. He said that filtration plants will be installed in the constituencies without any political discrimination.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that the people of Rawalpindi are grateful to Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his team of Aab-e-Pak Authority for providing clean water in their area.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Imran Khan Punjab Governor Punjab Aab e Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority: Over 1,500 projects to be completed by Dec: Sarwar

$2.7bn remittances arrive in July

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

Monetary benefits to expats: 'NRLP' being launched to encourage official channel

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalization, refinancing

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs kitty Rs10.6bn

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp

Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict

Privatisation programme: SLIC delisting to be approved today

Supplies from Fata, Pata to taxable areas: FBR to set up 'IREN' checkposts for surveillance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.