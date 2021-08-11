Punjab CM vows to resolve problems of common man

LAHORE: Terming public service as the essence of democracy, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the development process will be further accelerated to facilitate the common man.

Talking to people who met him for the resolution of their problems, here today, the CM said, "I am fully committed to resolving the problems of the common man; I am an advocate of people like you in Lahore and Almighty Allah has granted me the post of Chief Minister to solve problems of the common man."

The CM maintained that the government has diverted resources towards deprived areas and the development journey has been moved towards far-flung areas to ensure composite development, he emphasized. The development process will be further accelerated to facilitate the common man, he added.

The visiting people thanked the CM for his commitment to resolving their issues and added that maintaining a direct liaison with the people is a good gesture.

Moreover, the CM in his message on 'National Minorities Day' stressed that minorities enjoy equal rights and the PTI government is fully committed to providing equal opportunities for development to every segment of the society.

The Constitution of Pakistan ensures the protection of fundamental rights and it is also a part of PTI's manifesto, he added. The religious minorities are provided equal opportunities for inclusion in the development process and it is important that the founding fathers have also stressed equal rights for the minority communities, concluded the CM.

