Malik Asad Khokhar sworn in as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Asad Khokhar was sworn in as provincial Minister at an oath-taking ceremony held here at the Governor's House on Tuesday. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers including Raja Mohammad Basharat, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Ijaz Alam, MPAs, Chief Secretary Punjab and others participated in the ceremony.

The CM expressed the hope that Asad Khokhar will diligently work according to the party policy to serve the masses. After the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar laid the foundation stone of 116 projects of Punjab Ab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) for Rawalpindi Division which will cost more than Rs270 million.

Talking to media, the governor said that more than 1500 projects of the authority would be completed by the end of this year through which clean drinking water would be provided to more than 7 million people of Punjab daily.

