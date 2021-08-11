Commissioner Hyderabad discusses arrangements for Ashura

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch presided a meeting regarding Arrangements of Muharam ul Haram Ashura days at his office on Tuesday. He said that cleanliness at the routes of procession and supply of water must b ensured timely. He said that wherever the drainage lines are leaked they must be repaired and all line departments should keep close contacts with each other and citizens to solve issues on urgent basis.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that all development funds must be spending on priority basis, all projects which are essential to citizen must be completed first.

He also directed that all CCTV cameras make functional and new cameras must be installed where there is any security issue, security of Muharam Processions is our prime responsibility. He further directed to Hesco authorities that they should avoid load-shading during procession hours. He said that the ACs of all talukas visit their areas and monitor the situation personally.

In meeting MD Wasa Zahid Hussain Khemtio said that Wasa has installed generators on all pumping stations and especially Mahar Ali, Fasadi Waah and other important stations will remain functional for round the clock. He said that the work of de-silting is about to complete but the issue of solid waste is problematic for us, the city generates tons of solid waste daily and it blocks the drainage lines so there must be permanent solutions for this. On this commissioner Hyderabad directed to concerned authorities to increase land fill sites in city to resolve this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021