ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Commissioner Hyderabad discusses arrangements for Ashura

Recorder Report 11 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch presided a meeting regarding Arrangements of Muharam ul Haram Ashura days at his office on Tuesday. He said that cleanliness at the routes of procession and supply of water must b ensured timely. He said that wherever the drainage lines are leaked they must be repaired and all line departments should keep close contacts with each other and citizens to solve issues on urgent basis.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that all development funds must be spending on priority basis, all projects which are essential to citizen must be completed first.

He also directed that all CCTV cameras make functional and new cameras must be installed where there is any security issue, security of Muharam Processions is our prime responsibility. He further directed to Hesco authorities that they should avoid load-shading during procession hours. He said that the ACs of all talukas visit their areas and monitor the situation personally.

In meeting MD Wasa Zahid Hussain Khemtio said that Wasa has installed generators on all pumping stations and especially Mahar Ali, Fasadi Waah and other important stations will remain functional for round the clock. He said that the work of de-silting is about to complete but the issue of solid waste is problematic for us, the city generates tons of solid waste daily and it blocks the drainage lines so there must be permanent solutions for this. On this commissioner Hyderabad directed to concerned authorities to increase land fill sites in city to resolve this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HESCO Mohammad Abbas Baloch Muharam ul Haram Ashura Zahid Hussain Khemtio

