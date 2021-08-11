Wrong reading of meters 0.5pc of total consumers: CEO LESCO

LAHORE: Wrong reading or over-reading of the electricity meters is 0.5 percent of five million consumers of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), said Chief Executive Officer Ch Muhammad Amin.

Talking to this scribe, he said any bill amount beyond the reach of consumers is dubbed as over-billing. According to him, a minute study of the data suggests that there are examples of over-billing but when one compares it with the total number of LESCO consumers, which comes around 5 million, its percentage is very low.

Meanwhile, former CEO Mujahid Pervaiz Chatta said one former senior officer of the company complained about over-billing. However, the company's field staff found the reading and performance of his meter quite accurate.

