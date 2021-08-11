ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Lebanese queue for cooking gas amid economic crisis

AFP 11 Aug 2021

BEIRUT: Lebanese lined up in long queues Tuesday to stock up on cooking gas following warnings of imminent shortages, as an economic crisis eats away at supplies of basic imports. Lebanon, grappling with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worse since the mid-19th century, has been hit in recent months by a wave of shortages of basic items from medicine to fuel.

Liquefied petroleum gas, usually sold in cannisters and used widely in homes and businesses for cooking and heating, had been readily available in the market.

But importers warned it would soon join the list of scarce goods, prompting a country-wide panic.

"Our current stock will last one week," said Farid Zeynoun, who heads a syndicate of petroleum gas distributors. "After which, if no solution is found, gas used in homes will be sold on the black market."

Zeynoun blamed the crisis on a delay by the central bank in opening credit lines to fund imports.

Gas is subsidised by the government with a set price, but dealers warn that if official supplies run dry, prices could shoot up by more than a third.

Foreign currency reserves are rapidly depleting, forcing the country to scale-down imports to shore up the little money it has left.

Zeynoun said that a vessel carrying 5,000 tonnes of liquified petroleum docked in Lebanese waters 17 days ago, but is awaiting approval by the authorities to unload its cargo.

The official National News Agency reported "unprecedented" demand for gas in the northern Akkar district.

"Importing companies have stopped meeting our gas needs," said Walid al-Hayek, the head of a gas distribution company, according to NNA.

Hayek also blamed the crisis on a central bank delay in opening credit lines.

In the southern city of Sidon, people flocked to a local gas supplier to refill their cannisters.

"Is there anything more humiliating than this?" asked Mohammad Ali Hasan, one of those in the queue, waiting for hours under the scorching sun. "We use gas... to cook for our children... we will soon wait in line for water".

