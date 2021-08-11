THE RUPEE: Mixed movement

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR recorded mixed movement by going down against USD in interbank market while going up in open market. It also went up against other majors in open market. In global markets, dollar continued its upward movement, which was supported by rising US bond yields in anticipation of US Federal Reserve reducing monetary stimulus.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 163.90 and 164 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 163.60 and 164 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 190.50 and 192 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 44.30 and 44.50 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling as well closing at 43.30 and 43.50 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 163.60 Open Offer Rs 164.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 163.90 Offer Rate Rs 164.00 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the open currency market on Tuesday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback slightly decreased its worth and closed for buying and selling at Rs 163.50 and Rs 164.70 against the overnight closing rates of Rs 163.70 and Rs 164.80, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 225.50 and Rs 227.00 against Monday's closing trend of Rs 225.80 and Rs 227.40, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 60 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 164.20(buying) and Rs 164.30(selling) against last rate of Rs 164.80(buying) and Rs 164.90(selling).

It closed at Rs 164.20(buying) and Rs 164.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 110,400 (selling) and Rs110,000 (selling).

