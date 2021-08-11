ICI Pakistan – a pandemic winner

With FY21 results starting to come in and companies coming out of a full year of the pandemic, much of the performance analysis will be based on how they performed versus pre-covid levels. ICI Pakistan Limited (PSX: ICI) has emerged as a winner with a profit after tax increasing by over two folds. The company announced its financial performance for FY21 recently where its consolidated earnings - that includes its polyester, soda ash and chemicals, Agri sciences, pharma and animal health business segments as well as its subsidiaries ICI Pakistan PowerGen and NutriCo Moringa (Private) Limited - jumped by 114 percent year-on-year.

Increase in the company’s revenues was around 17 percent year-on-year in FY21 with growth coming from all business segments. Revenue growth in the last quarter of FY21 (4QFY21) was strong at around 56 percent year-on-year, which was also due to low base of 4QFY20 when the country was in lockdown last year. While the latest sales growth breakup isn’t available, the company’s 9MFY21 Director’s Report highlighted that the revenue of the animal health and pharmaceuticals businesses grew in double digits followed by single digit growth for polyester and chemicals & Agri sciences, whereas the soda ash business witnessed a slight decline.

Higher gross and operating margins for ICI Pakistan due to better performance of polyester, pharma and animal health segments, as evident from the spur in these industries. While the consolidated net earnings and margins got a further boost from lower finance cost due to low interest rates, retirement of debt borrowings and exchange gain in FY21 compared to exchange loss during FY20. ICI also saw an increase in the share of profits by 22 percent year-on-year in its consolidated earnings from NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited. Unconsolidated earnings of ICI Pakistan grew by 92 percent year-on-year in FY21.

ICI Pakistan also announced a final cash dividend of Rs20 per share in addition to Rs20 per share interim cash dividend already paid. Apart from growth in earnings and dividend, the company also has expansion plans that include expansion in the company’s soda ash manufacturing facility to 560,000 tons per annum from existing capacity of 425,000 tons per annum. At the same time, the prospects for its polyester, pharma and Agri-science business are also bright as can be seen from the economic revival and growth within these sectors.