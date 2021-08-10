ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,156 Increased By ▲ 31.91 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,810 Decreased By ▼ -4.5 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July

  • BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 27,347 units
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 32,968 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in July, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June.

BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 27,347 units.

Tesla reports record deliveries as chip crunch tests industry

In July, Tesla exported 24,347 China-made vehicles, CPCA said.

CPCA also said China sold 1.52 million passenger cars in July, down 6.4% from a year earlier.

China Tesla BYD Co Ltd CPCA

Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

Nong calls on President Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccines this week

PM, Cabinet refuse 10pc basic pay raise due to country's economic condition

Power subsidy rationalisation plan unveiled

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters