Business & Finance
Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July
- BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 27,347 units
10 Aug 2021
BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 32,968 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in July, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.
The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June.
BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 27,347 units.
In July, Tesla exported 24,347 China-made vehicles, CPCA said.
CPCA also said China sold 1.52 million passenger cars in July, down 6.4% from a year earlier.
