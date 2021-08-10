Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 percent, or 173.21 points, to 26,456.61
10 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's gains as bargain-buyers moved in following a recent sell-off, though gains were tempered by lingering concerns over China's tech crackdown and the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 percent, or 173.21 points, to 26,456.61.
The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.17 percent, or 5.97 points, to 3,488.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.94 points, to 2,458.90.
