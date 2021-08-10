ANL 30.24 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.56%)
Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 percent, or 173.21 points, to 26,456.61
AFP 10 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's gains as bargain-buyers moved in following a recent sell-off, though gains were tempered by lingering concerns over China's tech crackdown and the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.66 percent, or 173.21 points, to 26,456.61.

Hong Kong stocks lead Asia sell-off as China tuition reforms bite

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.17 percent, or 5.97 points, to 3,488.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.94 points, to 2,458.90.

