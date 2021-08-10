Ogra re-emphasises strict compliance of CNG rules

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) takes all the necessary measures in coordination with the local governments, explosives department, and other relevant departments and enforces the safety standards by conducting rigorous safety inspections through designated third-party inspectors, to the extent of CNG stations, to ensure protection of public at large.

It is emphasised to ensure compliance of the CNG refueling procedure, while filling the vehicles and only those vehicles get refueled, which meet requirements of the CNG Rules 1992 (CNG cylinders, kits and fittings are thoroughly checked/ inspected/re-tested and stamped/ marked by the concerned authority, i.e., M/s HDIP or any quarter authorised by M/s HDIP), CNG cylinder in use or being refuelled is of approved standard/brand/within periodic hydro-test life, that there are no obvious leaks in the vehicles’ CNG system/equipment and all types of gauges are calibrated and working accurately and the vehicle is not using multiple fuels, i.e., CNG and LPG at the same time along with valid fitness certificates from Regional Transport Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021