Youm-e-Istehsal observed in China

BEIJING: Pakistan Embassy in China Monday observed the Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn the India’s illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq read out the messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haq urged the Indian side to repeal its illegal and unilateral action of August 5, and fulfill its promises made with the international community for the just resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been raising the Kashmir issue with a new spirit and opposing the Indian attempt to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. The event was well-attended by senior diplomats, members of Pakistani and Kashmiri community and media persons.