Brands are a very important corporate asset. Some technology brand’s current value is between US$150 billion-200 billion. Some brands are worth more than the whole company valuation. Hence the focus on brand value and Brand Ambassadors (BAs). BAs are paid handsomely but the conditions are very exciting. Roger Federer has earned over US$200 million during the span of his career – both prize money and sponsorship. But he has to walk the straight and narrow between his wife, his doctor and his branding contracts. Roger is severely limited. Maria Sharapova lost her brand ambassadorship due to a small drug testing incident. Sharon Stone was involved in a famous wardrobe malfunction which went viral around the world. I recently saw a photo of Prince Karim Aga Khan. His hand was so positioned that the wristwatch was very prominent. Prince Karim is too rich and obviously above such endorsements, but this is the current ploy.

Pakistan was a participant in branding many generations ago. But Brand Ambassadors are a relatively recent development. Imran Khan (IK) was never a Brand Ambassador. Although he must have received many offers. IK is one of the most valuable personal brands in the world. What is IK’s brand value? Perhaps Interbrand or Millward Brown can comment. IK now is a Brand Ambassador for Pakistan. A hardship assignment. The Peshawari Chappal is becoming a fashion trend. If IK gives me permission, I can talk to Ferragamo about a franchise. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram is making a fortune in aerial combat. English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) is the Pakistan Chapter of the English-Speaking Union chaired by the late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg. They have a new chairman now. In 2005, when I was in London, Ambassador Kadir Jaffer took me for lunch at the ESP Headquarters. Sitting quietly at the corner table was Prince Philip with two companions. No fuss. No fanfare. The ideal Brand Ambassador of the ESUP would be my favorite actress, Meera Jee. Her command of the language is marvelous. I love her famous comment “I hate people who talk behind my front.”

Nawaz Sharif’s branding has left people confused. Is he a politician, an amirul-momineen, a foodie, a walking medical time bomb? Nawaz Sharif needs to hire a professional Brand Consultant to promote the Nawaz brand. Sindh’s favorite politician, AZ would make a great Brand Ambassador – for Polo Ralph Lauren. I hear AZ is a great polo player. When he charges in on his steed, to the rescue, he has to be taken seriously. Besides, polo is the sport of kings. Kings enjoy a certain immunity against minor misdemeanors. If AZ were to become Brand Ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren, he could enjoy certain other perks. In the end, let us not forget Rao Anwar, the ‘encounter specialist’. I have never understood what an ‘encounter specialist’ is. As one goes through life one encounters people, weather, situations, misery, happiness, etc. At one time SS, CM of Punjab, was also known as ‘Encounter Specialist’. In the then Pakistan Western Railways of yore there used to be a job called ‘dispatcher’. People tell me that Rao Anwar has more than 100 ‘dispatches’ to his credit. I don’t know Anwar’s current place of residence. Perhaps he resides with the JIT – Joint Investigation Team. The original term JIT was coined by the Japanese corporation in the 1980s. It was part of the supply chain “Just In Time” inventory management. However, Rao Anwar would make a great Brand Ambassador for any of the following: Walther PP (007s original weapon of choice), Beretta, Colt, Luger. I personally would recommend Uzi SMG - lightweight, easy to handle and good muzzle velocity.

(The writer is a former Executive Director of the Management Association of Pakistan)

