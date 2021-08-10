Transfer of bail petition from AD&SJ: LHC imposes fine of Rs50,000 on petitioner

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court imposed a fine of rupees 50,000 to a petitioner Abdul Razzaq who approached the court for transfer of his bail petition from the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Arifwala Muhammad Azam Rana on apprehensions of injustice.

The court said that trend of moving transfer applications as well as the applications with false and frivolous allegations of the reputation and integrity of the Judges is getting alarming position.

No doubt, a party has a right to argue but decision lies with the Court that is in accordance with law and on its merits.

The court observed that judges are presumed to be performing their duties with all honesty and dedication, by knowing that they have been bestowed with a sacred obligation to deliver justice beyond any worldly temptation.

The court held that this is also need of the hour that the litigants who are responsible for character assassination of the Judges and causing for them unnecessary harassment by leveling the false allegations, must be dealt with iron hands by imposing exemplary costs.

The court held that frequent and unjust transfer applications shake the confidence not of the concerned judicial officer, but also others working under same umbrella and added this is the high time that the judges of district judiciary who are devoted, dedicated and committed towards their official obligations from morning till late night in dispensation of justice must be provided protection.

The court while dismissing the petition with costs of rupees fifty thousand directed the AD&S judge to proceed in the case with full confidence having no fear in the mind except of Almighty and also sent a copy of the order to sessions judge, Pakpattan to ensure recovery of cost within fifteen days and asked him to send compliance report to the Additional Registrar (Judicial) of this Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021