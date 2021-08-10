Need for ‘health curriculum’ stressed

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for a ‘health curriculum’ in the country, a Pakistani-American clinical psychologist Nazia Khan said on Monday that physical activities of children needs to be made compulsory in schools, colleges and universities while the government should appoint a psychologist in every institution. Citing intolerance, social injustice and distance from Islamic teachings as the causes of abuse, murder and growing psychological problems in Pakistan, Nazia said in a talk that there should be opportunities for recreation of the students and children for creation of a healthy society.

Answering a question, Nazia Khan said that nowadays parents do not have time for their children due to which children are lacking direction. “Parents should keep a close eye on their children while the growing use of internet in children needs to be curtailed,” she said, adding: “Parents should give quality time to their children so that they can be trained properly for becoming a useful citizen of the society.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021