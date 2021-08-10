Awareness session about Benami Law held

ISLAMABAD: As a part of an awareness campaign under the directions of Director General Anti-Benami Initiative, Islamabad, the Commissioner Inland Revenue/Approving Authority, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-III, Karachi has conducted an online Zoom session to create awareness about Benami Law in Pakistan.

The session was attended by members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Karachi, Sukkur, and Quetta, said a press release.

The session included presentation on the Benami Law, legal structure, and its implications on the economy as a whole.

After the presentation, a question and answers session was held.

The members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Karachi and Quetta asked questions related to the Benami law.

The president Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi requested the Commissioner Inland Revenue/ Approving Authority, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-III, Karachi to nominate a focal person enabling them to approach for queries, problems, and information regarding Benami properties. —PR

