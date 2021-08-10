ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise

Reuters 10 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing.

Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd following a sexual assault scandal.

The CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,980.64 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,488.92 points.

The Hang Seng index added 0.94% to 26,424.41 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.98% to 9,364.23.

China’s factory gate inflation climbed 9% in July, rising at a faster clip from the previous month and above expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum.

Domestic export growth unexpectedly slowed last month, following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. Global banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reduced forecasts for China’s GDP growth.

“We expect another 50bp RRR cut this year, while local government bond issuance could accelerate in the coming months to support infrastructure investment,” Morgan Stanley wrote, citing the need for more policy support to stabilize the job market.

China’s banking and real estate indexes rebounded sharply, jumping 3.2% and 6.7% respectively.

But new energy and semiconductor companies fell, as Chinese regulators said last week they would continue to closely monitor the price and market order of chips.

In Hong Kong, Chinese food delivery giant Meituan added 5.61%, after it joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 2.53%, as an employee alleged last Saturday on the company’s intranet that she was sexually assaulted by her boss and a client.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks CSI300 Index Hong Kong China Enterprises Index

China stocks rise

Tarin directs official to work out modalities: Warehouses for commodities, agri malls on the cards

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Unvaccinated won’t be allowed rail travel from Oct 1st

Nong calls on Alvi ‘China to provide 6m vaccine doses this week’

Iraqi FM due tomorrow

Afghanistan: Pakistan not supportive of military takeover: Qureshi

Ayub reviews extension of Tarbela hydropower project

Minister explains criticality of CPEC

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

PM, Cabinet refuse to accept 10pc basic pay raise

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.