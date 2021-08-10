ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 10 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd.   04-08-2021   10-08-2021    NIL                           10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###        09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                  16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited         13-08-2021   19-08-2021    1486% R          11-08-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         13-08-2021   20-08-2021    1150% (i)        11-08-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited                 16-08-2021   22-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      16-08-2021   23-08-2021    37.50% R***      12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company
Limited                         17-08-2021   23-08-2021    260% (i)         13-08-2021
Allied Bank Limited #           20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd #     23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                  28-08-2021
Panther Tyres Limited           09-09-2021   15-09-2021    20% (F), 20%B    07-09-2021   15-09-2021
Engro Powergen
Qadirpur Limited                10-09-2021   16-09-2021    15% (i)          08-09-2021
Habib Bank Limited              12-09-2021   18-09-2021    17.50% (ii)      09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       14-09-2021   20-09-2021    40% (ii)         10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Limited                         15-09-2021   21-09-2021    240% (F), 15% B  13-09-2021   21-09-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited                   17-09-2021   23-09-2021    15% (F), 15% B   15-09-2021   23-09-2021
Arif Habib Limited              18-09-2021   25-09-2021    100% (F), 10%B   16-09-2021   25-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited    21-09-2021   28-09-2021    120% (F)         17-09-2021   28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    22-09-2021   28-09-2021    26% (ii)         20-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited            23-09-2021   29-09-2021    200% (F)         21-09-2021   29-09-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

