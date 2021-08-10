Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
10 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (August 9, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07850 0.07688 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08663 0.08675 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09513 0.09050 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10625 0.10338 0.22663 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12838 0.11775 0.28013 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.14938 0.15313 0.33838 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23738 0.23513 0.46088 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
