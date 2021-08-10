KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (August 9, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 163.20 163.18 162.89 162.58 162.21 161.91 161.59 EUR 191.96 192.00 191.77 191.52 191.21 191.03 190.76 GBP 226.30 226.27 225.90 225.47 224.96 224.62 224.17 ===========================================================================

