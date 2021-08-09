ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.57%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PRL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
TELE 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
TRG 155.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.67%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
BR100 5,147 Decreased By ▼ -6.21 (-0.12%)
BR30 25,679 Decreased By ▼ -130.62 (-0.51%)
KSE100 47,472 Decreased By ▼ -18.15 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,953 Decreased By ▼ -11.9 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips to over 4-month low on early Fed tapering fears

  • Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a two-week high on Monday
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

Gold slipped to a more than four-month low on Monday as solid US jobs data stoked concerns of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike, which could increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,744.25 per ounce by 0616 GMT.

In early Asia trade, prices slumped as much as 4.4% to $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31, triggered by some stop-loss selling. Trading was thin with Tokyo and Singapore on holiday.

US gold futures were down 1.1% at $1,744.50.

Spot gold may hover below $1,716

The technical picture does not look good for gold and short-term negativity is likely to continue, said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

However, "the pandemic is not truly behind us... There will be investors who will be looking for these levels to buy up gold as a protection," he added.

Data from the US Labor Department showed employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages.

That underscored remarks by Fed officials suggesting a sooner than anticipated roll-back of pandemic-era stimulus on the back of a solid labour market recovery.

The data helped lift the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields, hurting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a two-week high on Monday.

"Gold's metal will probably get tested into the CPI data this week," said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding that a strong inflation number could increase the probability of an early interest rate hike.

Silver slumped as much as 7.5%, hitting a more than eight-month low of $22.50 per ounce earlier in the session. It was last down 1.7% at $23.93.

Platinum fell 0.1% to $978.60, having earlier hit a low since November 2020 of $959.93. Palladium edged 0.1% higher to $2,629.87.

Gold Asia trade Spot gold gold price Asia Gold gold usa

Gold slips to over 4-month low on early Fed tapering fears

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters