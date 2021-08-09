ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.33%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.66%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.73%)
UNITY 38.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
WTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
BR100 5,145 Decreased By ▼ -7.79 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -152.29 (-0.59%)
KSE100 47,467 Decreased By ▼ -23.08 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,951 Decreased By ▼ -14.51 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales data

  • Shares of industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings rose as much as 40.3% in their market debut
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday, led by auto stocks after monthly data showed an uptick in July retail sales, with Mahindra & Mahindra leading gains on the back of posting a quarterly profit last week.

By 0530 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.34% to 16,293.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 54,472.37.

"There is good buying from foreign institutional investors, and we can expect the market to rise further this week and the next," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian shares notched gains for four out of five sessions last week, scaling record peaks on Wednesday thanks to ample liquidity and strong corporate earnings momentum. Both indexes gained 3% last week.

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.48% on Monday, after data from India's Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed total vehicle retail sales for July rose 34.12% from a year ago.

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and financial services firm Bajaj Finserv were the top two gainers on the Nifty, adding 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.

The carmaker reported a profit for its first quarter on Friday, as demand for passenger vehicles and tractors improved.

Shares of industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings rose as much as 40.3% in their market debut.

Meanwhile, Nifty's metal and energy sub-indexes inched 0.19% and 0.18% lower, respectively.

Benchmark indexes in the United States closed at record highs on Friday following strong jobs data, while broader Asian shares inched lower early on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex CapitalVia Global Research Mahindra & Mahindra

Indian shares inch higher as auto stocks gain on upbeat sales data

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters